Ruby Wadian100 years old, passed away Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Bellevue, NE. The daughter of Oren and Maude Adolff, she was born January 18, 1920 in Canton, OH. Ruby graduated from McKinley High School in 1937 and Canton Business College. She was a member of the St. Joan of Arc Parish.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Aurel Wadian in 1988. She is survived by three daughters: Linda Wadian of Columbia, MD, Diana Cooley (Don Kent) of Salt Lake City, UT, Joan Kelner (George) of Bellevue, NE; son, Kenneth Wadian of Fort Pierce, FL; and two grandchildren, Chris and Jennifer of UT. Ruby loved to read, travel, crochet and play piano. She enjoyed spending every Christmas with her daughter Diana and played piano for everyone at their Christmas parties and made many friends while there. Mom, we love you and may you be at peace playing beautiful music for all the angels.Funeral arrangements are through Reed Funeral Home, and burial at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon.Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721