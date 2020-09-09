1/1
Rudolph B. Skropits
Rudolph B. Skropits

age 92, of Canton passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in Canton, OH on October 3, 1927 to the late John and Anna Skropits. He graduated from Timken High School in 1945 before joining the United States Air Force to proudly serve his country during World War II. He worked as an electrician for the Timken Company for 45 years until his retirement. He spent his free time with friends and family and greatly enjoyed his mother's Hungarian cooking. He was also known as an avid bowler and long-time listener of Polka music.

In addition to his parents Rudolph is preceded in death by his brother John Skropits. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Skropits; children, Rudolph W. Skropits, Dale (Denise) Skropits, Curtis (Kathy) Skropits, Patricia Loo; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, Charles (Georgy) Skropits. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name. A service will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery, 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
