Rudolph B.SkropitsIn lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his name. A service will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery, 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed, 330-477-6721