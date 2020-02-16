Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Church
400 W Lisbon St
Waynesburg, OH 44688
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church

Rudy R. Vannucci


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy R. Vannucci Obituary
Rudy R. Vannucci

Age 97, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born July 21, 1922 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Bruno and Jennie (DelCorso) Vannucci, and was a life resident. He was a 1940 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and a 1950 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Rudy retired in 1988 from Tusky Valley Local Schools, after 30 years' service, where he taught fourth grade math, science, and social studies at Mineral City Elementary School. He also worked in industry at Hercules Engines, and went back to Kent and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1969. Rudy was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the American-Italian Club and Minerva Eagles. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942-1946.

In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by three sisters, Prema Magli, on Aug. 13, 1990, Pompelia Magli, on Feb. 2, 2004, and Mabel Magli, on March 1, 2010; and his grandparents, Ugo and Victoria DelCorso. He is survived by cousins in Italy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends may call Wed. 10-11 a.m. at the church before the Mass. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -