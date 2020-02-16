|
Rudy R. Vannucci
Age 97, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born July 21, 1922 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Bruno and Jennie (DelCorso) Vannucci, and was a life resident. He was a 1940 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and a 1950 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Rudy retired in 1988 from Tusky Valley Local Schools, after 30 years' service, where he taught fourth grade math, science, and social studies at Mineral City Elementary School. He also worked in industry at Hercules Engines, and went back to Kent and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1969. Rudy was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the American-Italian Club and Minerva Eagles. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942-1946.
In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by three sisters, Prema Magli, on Aug. 13, 1990, Pompelia Magli, on Feb. 2, 2004, and Mabel Magli, on March 1, 2010; and his grandparents, Ugo and Victoria DelCorso. He is survived by cousins in Italy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends may call Wed. 10-11 a.m. at the church before the Mass. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020