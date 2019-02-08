|
Russel J. Haren 1927 – 2019
Born in Louisville, Ohio on Dec. 22, 1927, the
fourth oldest of 12 passed away Feb. 7, 2019 at the age of 91. He enlisted in the Navy and honorably served his country just after World War II in Washington D.C. Russel was an employed mason (foreman) and worked at J.L. Steel. Dad was a proud, independent unique man. He loved to travel, talk sports, play cards, check out construction sites and an ultimate competitor. Even at 91, he still shoveled his walks, mowed, drove and made daily visits to see Donna. He was an inspiration to all. Dad lived life to the fullest and never complained about aches and pains. He was always positive and interested in other people which was a gift to his children and grandchildren. Dad did things his way whether we liked it or not even up till the end. We admired him for that. We'll miss this complex, stubborn person we called Dad, Grandpa, Slick, Pops, Big R (Oops), and Russel.
He is survived by his partner of 30+ years, Donna Campian (Cheryl); six children, Steve Haren, Janet Davis (Bob R), Julie (Louie) Buccasso, Anne (Mark) Bresson, Lisa (Jim) Sluss, and Joe (Barbara) Haren; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Weisburn, Margie (Vic) Langanke and Betty (Richard) Eslich and brothers, Herman (Lucy), and Bill (Evelyn) Haren; sister-in-law Barbara Haren and Fran Schneider, brother-in-law Ed Ferry. In addition to his parents, Russel is preceded in death by his wife Geraldine (Schneider 1976), sisters, Eileen (Foltz), Jane (Ferry), Gladys (Reno) and brothers, Charles, Marvin, and Francis Haren.
Calling hours will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday February 10, 2019 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday (Feb 11) at Stier-Israel Funeral Home, Louisville, OH with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. A private burial will be in St. Louis Parrish Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Online condolences may be left at www.Stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2019