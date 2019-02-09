|
|
|
Russel J. Haren
Calling hours will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday February 10, 2019 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday (Feb 11) at Stier-Israel Funeral Home, Louisville, OH with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. A private burial will be in St. Louis Parrish Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stark Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708. Online condolences may be left at www.Stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More