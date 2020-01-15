Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
241 S. Main St.
North Canton, OH
View Map
RUSSELL A. JOHNSON

RUSSELL A. JOHNSON
Russell A.

Johnson

79, passed away on January 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, (241 S. Main St., North Canton), with Father John Keehner as Celebrant.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
