|
|
Russell A.
Johnson
79, passed away on January 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, (241 S. Main St., North Canton), with Father John Keehner as Celebrant. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the FULL obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020