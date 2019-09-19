Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
RUSSELL A. STEVIC

RUSSELL A. STEVIC Obituary
Russell A. Stevic

"Together Again"

age 88 of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Marshallville, Ohio to the late Wayne and Eleanor Stevic, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Barbara A. (Ramicone) Stevic, twin grandchildren Conner John Stevic and Callie Marie Stevic, one sister and three brothers. He was a member of Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, Tadmore Shrine, and AARP. An avid baseball fan, Russell was a coach for many years. He retired from Goodyear Aerospace/Lockheed Martin after 30 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Russell is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Denise Stevic; grandson John Stevic; brother, Richard (Marsha) Stevic.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with a memorial service to be held at 2 p.m., Rev. Sue Curtis officiating. Inurnment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Firestone Park Presbyterian Church.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019
