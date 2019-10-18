|
Russell B. Gordon
75, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born September 27, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio, to the late Arlington and Mary (Kupsky) Gordon. Russell graduated from Canton South High School in 1963 and retired from Republic Steel after 51 years of service. Russell had a passion for motorcycles.
Russell is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter, Christine (Doug) Cottrill; grandchildren, Doug, Jr. and Logan Cottrill; great granddaughter, Hazel Grace Cottrill; siblings, Sue (Fred) Traugh, Karen (John) Stefanko, Judy Baum and David (Mary) Gordon and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Reed funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW, Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11am to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Steve Kimbrel officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2019