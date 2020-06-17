Russell "Bill" Jordy, Sr.age 89 of Canton, Ohio passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Danbury of Massillon. He was born August 17, 1930 to Russell W. and Mary Jordy in Massillon, Ohio. He graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1948, served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army from 1951-1953, he was also a member of Trinity Masonic Lodge for over 40 years. Bill dedicated his life through service at the Canton City Fire Department. His career began in 1956 and he was promoted to Captain in 1972. He graduated from paramedic school in 1975, was an Emergency Medical Tech Instructor for Stark State College, worked for the State of Ohio as a Fire Instructor. He is on the National Registry for EMT and Paramedics, is in the Ohio Association of Emergency Medical Services Hall of Fame, class of 1999, and a 50-year member of the Red Cross and served on the Board of Directors. He was an instrumental part of creating the Paramedic Program for the City of Canton. Bill was a member of the former First Church of the Resurrection in Canton where he also taught Sunday School for over 50 years.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley; children: Diane (Tom) Miller, Debbie (Jim) Steven, and Bill (Barb) Jordy; sister Shirley Jordy.Private Family Services will be Friday, June 19th., at 11:00 AM and can be viewed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. A Final Alarm Service will be held in Bill's honor prior to his funeral service and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Chapter of the American Red Cross.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291