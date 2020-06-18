RUSSELL BILL JORDY Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RUSSELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell "Bill" Jordy, Sr.

Private Family Services will be Friday, June 19th., at 11:00 AM and can be viewed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. A Final Alarm Service will be held in Bill's honor prior to his funeral service and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
can be viewed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 17, 2020
Bill was not only my neighbor of over 30 years, but my friend, he was always such a kind person, and I have a lot of good memories of both Bill and Shirley, I am proud to have known him, there are so many things I could say about him, but anyone who knew him, knows what I mean, I will miss you and talking to you on the phone, which he didn't like to do, rest in peace, you are missed already
Clarice Lough
Neighbor
June 17, 2020
Clarice Lough
Neighbor
June 17, 2020
I probably couldn't say anything that hasn't been said or will be said about the great man. Rest in Peace.
Jerry R Layne
Student
June 17, 2020
would like to express my deepest sympathies from the DeMeo family. He was a strong and important part of the Canton Fire Department. I remember him well when he lived behind my Grandma and Grandpa Dunk DeMeo. Im sure him and my dad will be telling fire stories up in heaven. RIP Mr Jordy. From Dave DeMeos family.
Kris DeMeo Casto
Friend
June 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Bill, you will be missed.
John Fetty
Student
June 17, 2020
One of the finest guys Ive ever met! Gave so much back to the community and asked so little in return. I am proud to of called him my friend. Rest In Peace Bill!
Bob Cerne
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved