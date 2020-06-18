Russell "Bill" Jordy, Sr.
Private Family Services will be Friday, June 19th., at 11:00 AM and can be viewed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. A Final Alarm Service will be held in Bill's honor prior to his funeral service and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Chapter of the American Red Cross.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Private Family Services will be Friday, June 19th., at 11:00 AM and can be viewed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. A Final Alarm Service will be held in Bill's honor prior to his funeral service and burial will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Chapter of the American Red Cross.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.