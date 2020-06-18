Bill was not only my neighbor of over 30 years, but my friend, he was always such a kind person, and I have a lot of good memories of both Bill and Shirley, I am proud to have known him, there are so many things I could say about him, but anyone who knew him, knows what I mean, I will miss you and talking to you on the phone, which he didn't like to do, rest in peace, you are missed already

Clarice Lough

Neighbor