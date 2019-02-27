Russell George Halco 1932-2019



86, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1932 in Massillon, the son of the late Mike and Susan (Gurco) Halco. Russ was a lifelong resident and a 1950 graduate of Washington High School. He was a United States Army veteran and served our country during the Korea War. Russ was a Massillon Tigers Football season ticket holder. He enjoyed the Cleveland Cavs, Indians, and Browns. Russ was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.



Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Jones, Mary Montini, and Ruth Donahue and his brother, Harry Halco. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Paugh) Halco whom he shared 28 years together; his son, Gregory Russell Halco; daughter, Georgene Susan Halco; granddaughter, Emily Jane Halco; step-son, Larry S. (Kim) Graber; brothers, Andy (Rita) Halco and Mike (Julie) Halco; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Russ's life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. (NOON) at St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon. Inurnment will follow with Military Honors at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations in Russ's name may be made to the or St. John Lutheran Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary