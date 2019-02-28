|
|
Russell George Halco
A Celebration of Russ's life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. (NOON) at St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon. Inurnment will follow with Military Honors at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations in Russ's name may be made to the or St. John Lutheran Church.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019