|
|
Russell Gulling
92, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Russell was born on January 1, 1928 in Canton, Ohio, son of the late Vincent Gulling and Bernice (Moulin) Gulling. Russell graduated from Louisville High School in 1946. He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1950 through 1952. Russell managed a Kroger's store for 20 years before ending his career at J&L Steel, retiring in his early 60's. Russ was a devoted family man and a faithful Catholic. Russ was also an avid sports fan and especially liked all Cleveland teams, specifically the Cleveland Indians. He was also a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, O-H, I-O! Russ had the opportunity to travel extensively in his 60's and 70's, exploring different countries with his beloved wife, Mary, family and friends.
Russell is survived by his four children; daughters, Ann (Paul) Rice of Louisville, Elizabeth (Tracy) Allen of Powell and Mary Lynne (Randy) Blevins of Louisville; son, Joseph (Lori) Gulling of Reynoldsburg; grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Gulling and Aaron (Kim) Gulling, Lindsay (Kevin) Crawford and John (Kristy) Rice, Joseph Blevins and Abigail and Margaret Allen; great-grandchildren, Parker, Riley, Pierce, Lily and London Crawford, Elijah, Caleb, Austin and Gabriella Gulling and Noah Rice; brother-in-law, Frank Zehentbauer, and sister-in-law Susan Zehentbauer of Hanoverton. The family would also like to recognize Russell's wonderful and kind caregiver, Kathy Pandrea for enabling him to live at home in his 90's. Russell is preceded in death by his wife Mary (married 62 years), his brothers, Kenneth, Don, Dale, Jerry and his sister Mary Margaret and by Mary's younger brother, Paul Zehentbauer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Louis Catholic Church at 10 am on Saturday, January 18th with Father Robert Miller as celebrant and burial will follow at St Louis Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held immediately following the burial at 12:30 pm. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Santa Clara Monastery or St Louis Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020