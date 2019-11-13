Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave North
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave North
Canton, OH
View Map
Russell "Rusty" Haas

Russell "Rusty" Haas

32 of Canal Fulton, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Rusty is survived by his wife, Megan (Wallace) Haas; son, Lewis; daughter, Elliana; parents, John and Twila (Gandee) Haas; and his in-laws, Charles and Gail (Clayton) Wallace.

Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m. at the First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave North, Canton, Pastor Stan Hinshaw officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rusty's name can be made to: In Jerry's Footsteps, 339 East Maple St., N. Canton, OH 44720. For complete obituary please visit http://www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
