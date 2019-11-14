|
|
|
Russell "Rusty" Haas
Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m. at the First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave North, Canton, Pastor Stan Hinshaw officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rusty's name can be made to: In Jerry's Footsteps, 339 East Maple St., N. Canton, OH 44720. For complete obituary please visit http://www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.
Swigart-Easterling
Funeral Home
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019