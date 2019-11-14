Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave North
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
First Friends Church
5455 Market Ave North
Canton, OH
View Map
Russell "Rusty" Haas Obituary
Funeral Services will be held FRIDAY, 10:00 a.m. at the First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave North, Canton, Pastor Stan Hinshaw officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rusty's name can be made to: In Jerry's Footsteps, 339 East Maple St., N. Canton, OH 44720. For complete obituary please visit http://www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

Swigart-Easterling

Funeral Home

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019
