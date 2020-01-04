Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
View Map
Russell J. Miller


1965 - 2019
Russell J. Miller Obituary
Russell J. Miller

Age 54, of East Sparta, passed away Tues., Dec. 31, 2019. Born in Canton on Dec. 13, 1965, a son of Phyllis (Beener) and Clyde Watkins and the late Robert Miller, and was an East Sparta resident since 2010. Russell was a 1984 Graduate of Canton South High School and retired from PSC Metals in Canton where he drove trucks delivering steel.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Don Miller. Surviving besides his mother is his wife of nine years, Michelle (Rambaud) Miller; his daughter, Lexie Miller; his son, Logan Miller; one sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ronnie Jones; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, David and Linda Miller and Glenn Miller.

Services will be held Mon. at 2 p.m. in Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Rev. Brett Hughes officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call one hour before the service on Monday from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russell's memory may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
