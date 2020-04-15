|
Russell L. Shilling
67, passed away on April 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on May 22, 1952 to the late Clair and Irma (Fowler) Shilling. He was a 1970 graduate of Tuslaw High School and attended Faith Community Fellowship Church. Russ married the love of his life, Sandy Boyd, on August 7, 1971. He worked for Reiter Dairy in Akron for 30 years before retiring in 2005. After his retirement, Russ worked as the Operations Manager at Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District and was currently still employed there. He was a very faithful and loyal employee and thoroughly loved his job there.
One of Russ' greatest passions in life was his love and interest in all things railroad, including the history and memorabilia of railroads. He even had a railroad signal set up in his backyard. In addition to his railroad signal, Russ also had a garden in his backyard filled with vegetables that he tended to every season. He was a proud Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan too. His greatest love of all was his family and the dedication he had to them as a husband and father. Some of the family's best memories were their vacations they took together. Russ always believed in travelling by car that way you could stop and see many things along the way before the final destination. He also had many great qualities about him but two that everyone will remember most was his sense of humor and his compassion for animals. Russ always had a joke or prank that was sure to put a smile on your face and he was always made sure that his many cats were taken care of.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Sandy Shilling; daughters, Jessie (Luke) Wingert and Stacy (James) Carey; and his sister, Dolores "Sis" (Gary) Ullom. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his brothers and their wives, Duane (Marta) Shilling, Jim (Virginia) Shilling and Donnie Shilling.
The family will have a private service on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The service will be LiveStreamed at 11 a.m. on Friday for the public, by going to Russ' obituary at www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Russ' name to the Age of Steam Roundhouse, 213 Smokey Lane Rd. SW, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020