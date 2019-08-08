|
Russell Leroy Kelly
Age 86 of Canton passed away Wednesday morning Aug. 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Russell was born April 12, 1933 in Alliance. He retired from the Timken Company and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Russell enjoyed bowling and country music.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; infant son, Russell Leroy Kelly, Jr.; son, Russell Lee Kelly; daughter, Mary Ann Anderson and grandson, Greg Kelly. He is survived by daughters, Jo Ann Warrick, Judith Ricker; son, Robert (Heather) Kelly; sister, Mary Lanam; brother Dale Kelly, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Swegheimer officiating. Family and friends may call Friday 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Peter Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019