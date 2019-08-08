Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Russell Leroy Kelly


1933 - 2019
Russell Leroy Kelly Obituary
Russell Leroy Kelly

Age 86 of Canton passed away Wednesday morning Aug. 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Russell was born April 12, 1933 in Alliance. He retired from the Timken Company and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Russell enjoyed bowling and country music.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; infant son, Russell Leroy Kelly, Jr.; son, Russell Lee Kelly; daughter, Mary Ann Anderson and grandson, Greg Kelly. He is survived by daughters, Jo Ann Warrick, Judith Ricker; son, Robert (Heather) Kelly; sister, Mary Lanam; brother Dale Kelly, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Swegheimer officiating. Family and friends may call Friday 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Peter Cemetery. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019
