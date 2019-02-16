The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL HOFFNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL PAUL HOFFNER


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RUSSELL PAUL HOFFNER Obituary
Russell Paul Hoffner

55, of Massillon passed away after a lifelong illness.

He was born in Massillon on January 9, 1964 to Wayne and Barbara (Phillips) Hoffner. Russ attended 8 years at St. Joseph School and graduated from Central Catholic High School.

He is survived by his

children Jessica (Glenn) Clarke and Paul (Amanda) Hoffner; parents, Wayne and Barbara Hoffner; sisters Christine Hoffner, Caroline Ferrel and Cheryl Francis; brother Ronald Hoffner; and 4 grandchildren Emma, Rowan, and Sara Clarke and Dixon Hoffner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyant Wood Care Center, 200 Wyant Rd, Akron, OH 44313 or Kindred Hospice, 4401 Rockside Rd #214, Independence, OH 44131. A private celebration of Russ' life will be held for his family at a later date.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.