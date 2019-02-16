|
|
Russell Paul Hoffner
55, of Massillon passed away after a lifelong illness.
He was born in Massillon on January 9, 1964 to Wayne and Barbara (Phillips) Hoffner. Russ attended 8 years at St. Joseph School and graduated from Central Catholic High School.
He is survived by his
children Jessica (Glenn) Clarke and Paul (Amanda) Hoffner; parents, Wayne and Barbara Hoffner; sisters Christine Hoffner, Caroline Ferrel and Cheryl Francis; brother Ronald Hoffner; and 4 grandchildren Emma, Rowan, and Sara Clarke and Dixon Hoffner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyant Wood Care Center, 200 Wyant Rd, Akron, OH 44313 or Kindred Hospice, 4401 Rockside Rd #214, Independence, OH 44131. A private celebration of Russ' life will be held for his family at a later date.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019