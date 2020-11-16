1/1
PASTOR RUSSELL W. RODOJEV Jr.
1946 - 2020
Pastor Russell W. Rodojev, Jr.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, Pastor Russell W. Rodojev, Jr., of Faith Cathedral Family Worship Center, New Philadelphia OH, a loving husband and father of one, passed away at the age of 74. Pastor Russ was born on March 14, 1946 in Massillon, OH, to Russell Rodojev, Sr. and Frances M. Eggenschwiler. He graduated from Massillon Washington High School, class of 1965, and first chair trombonist with the Massillon Tiger Swing Band. Russ was Veteran who served stateside during the Vietnam War era, highest rank of Sargent with the 113th Army Band stationed at Fort Knox Kentucky. He graduated the Naval School of Music Norfolk Virginia where he would perform troop training graduations along with "welcome home" ceremonies for wounded servicemen returning home from the war.

On May 6, 1971, he married his true love, Maureen Lynn. Together they raised one son, Steven J. P. Rodojev. Russ found his true calling in life when he founded his ministry back in 1979 and became the pastor of his very own non-denominational church. Pastor Russ was known to be very compassionate and always understanding of anyone who needed a helping hand. He always put others before himself no matter the sacrifice. The love he had for his family and his congregation never failed to reach the highest heavens and beyond. Pastor Russ was an undeniable leader who never gave up on anything or anyone in his life, a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a faithful servant of God. Though he will be missed here on Earth, his virtuous spirit will simply be unforgettable. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; son, Steven; his sister, Nancy; and his brother, Joseph.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18th from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Services will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
18
Service
06:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
