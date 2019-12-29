Home

Ruth A. Fulmer Obituary
of Canton, passed away early morning, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Alliance, Ohio to the late Joseph and Martha (Oberman) Hick. Ruth was the co-owner of Electra Tarp and member of Crossroads United Methodist Church (formerly Church of the Savior United Methodist).

In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Fulmer; beloved Aunt, Lillie (Oberman) Linder. Survivors include her daughter, Susan "Bitsy" (Harry) Paul of Canton; son, Stephen Fulmer of Tucson, Arizona; five grandchildren, Katie, Hattie, Kristen (Ryan) Parks, Robert and Dakota; three great grandchildren, Aidynn, Serena, and Jack; brother-in-law, Ned Paca of Delaware, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; special great niece and nephew, Lindsay Dreyer ( Christopher Lange) and Jonathan Dreyer.

A memorial service will be Monday, 11 a.m. in Crossroads United Methodist Church (formerly Church of the Savior United Methodist) with Rev. Don Ackerman. A private entombment will be in the North Lawn Mausoleum. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church 120 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44702. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
