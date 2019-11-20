The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Reedurban Presbyterian Church
Ruth Ann Austin Robey


1925 - 2019
Ruth Ann Austin Robey Obituary
Ruth Ann Austin Robey "Together Again"

age 94, of Perry Twp. died on Nov. 14, 2019. She was born on Nov. 8, 1925 in Mayfield, Ky., to the late George and Mina Austin. She married William Gordon Robey on Aug. 28, 1944 and they shared 67 years together until his passing.

She is survived by her children, David (Sancy) of Maitland, Fla., Deborah (Jay) Russell of Medina, Ohio and Michael (Connie Dumoulin) of Perry Twp., Ohio; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews and many friends in the USA and Canada.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Reedurban Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ruth Ann's name may be made to Reedurban Presbyterian Church – 1145 Perry Drive NW, Canton, OH 44708. For full obituary go to www.arnoldlynch.com.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral

Home, 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019
