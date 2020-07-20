Ruth Ann (Gilbert) Bagnola
passed away Friday, July 17 in Bethany Nursing Home. She was very much loved and spent her final days surrounded by her four children. Ruth was born January 9, 1934 in Canton, the daughter of the late George and Edith (Royer) Gilbert and was a member of St. Anthony All Saints Parish.
In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Bagnola and her brother, Bill Gilbert. Ruth is survived by her children Anthony Bagnola (Nancy Smith), Dennis (Anita) Bagnola, Annette (Jeff) Sweeney, Steve (Dawn) Bagnola; grandchildren Kristen Bagnola, Melany Bagnola, Mark (Kim) Bagnola, Michael (Emily) Bagnola, Jimmy (Paige) Bagnola, Heather (Chad) Hitchman, Amber Sweeney, Trever Ward, Heaven Ward; Great grandchildren, Zachary and Cassidy Bagnola, Ariana Bagnola, Mallory Bagnola and Anna and Heidi Hitchman; sisters Lillian Moreland and Francis Finnegan; brother Fred Gilbert.
Ruth devoted her life to her family and enjoyed joking and teasing others. She also enjoyed cooking and cheering for her Cleveland Indians. She was known to cheer so loudly that people stopped in to check on her to be sure she was OK. Special thanks to the staff at Bethany Nursing Home for the exceptional and compassionate care given to Ruth in the last days of her life. We also want to thank the Inn at University Village, Aultman Hospital and all our family and friends for their love and support.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am at St. Anthony All Saints Parish with Fr. Tom Bishop as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anthony-All Saints Parish at 1530 11th St. SE, Canton, 44707. For those concerned about the current health situation, in lieu of attending in person please feel free to offer condolences using the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
