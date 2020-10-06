1/
RUTH ANN BALL
Ruth Ann Ball

92, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born October 22, 1927, in Plain Township, Ohio, to the late Charles and Lois Ball. Ruth graduated from Mt. Union College. She was a member of St. Jacobs Community Church-Cairo and retired from Aultman Hospital.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Lois June Ball. Ruth is survived by her sister, Carlene Ball; and many loving family and church friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Jacob's cemetery, 1460 State St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44721. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfunerlahome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2020.
