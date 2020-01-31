|
Ruth Ann Bettis
left this earthly realm on Thursday, January 30, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was 87 years old. It would be wrong to say that Ruth Ann lost her battle because she never stopped fighting, she was always determined. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Ruth Ann. Ruth Ann is the daughter of the late Harry and Ellen (Polen) Green. She was born on February 5, 1932. She was a proud 1950 graduate of Salineville High School and proudly worked 60 years through three mergers of Koldcast, TRW and PCC Airfoils. She was the longest tenured employee in the history of the company. She also loved the Minerva Lions. In 2018, she was inducted into the MHS Hall of Fame as a contributor. She prepared countless meals for both boys and girls' athletics. She was President of the Minerva HS Football and Basketball Mothers' Association. She was a 50 plus year season ticket holder for both Football and Basketball. Her family attested in 2001 and 2002 she attended over 170 HS girls and boys basketball games. She was awarded the Minerva YMCA Volunteer of the year. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Minerva.
Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Roger; and her daughter, Ronda (Bruce) Wright; three granddaughters: Ashley Bettis, Ana Bettis, and Elizabeth Downing; one grandson, Connor Michigan Wright; she is also survived by two great granddaughters, Lucy and Rosie; she is also survived by a sister, Marlene Corbisello; and one brother, Carl Green; she is also survived by a special niece, Darlene Allison. She was cared for by her wonderful family friend, Paula (Jim) Moore and Moore Health Care Providers. Several nieces and nephews, friends, extended family, and coworkers will be left to treasure her memories. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and doctors at Woodland Compassionate Care. In addition to her parents She is proceeded in death by her brothers: William, Harry, Roy, Roger, Fred, and Tom Green.
Funeral Services will be Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Minerva First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Virginia Burks and Rev. Brittany Hesson officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be (TODAY) Friday, from 3-8 p.m. at church and one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to MAP at Minerva High School Athletic Department, 501 Almeda Ave., Minerva, OH 44657 or the at GreenLines Transportation, P.O. Box 377, Malvern, OH 44644.Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020