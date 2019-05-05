Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Ruth Ann Carnahan

Ruth Ann Carnahan Obituary
Ruth Ann Carnahan

Age 92, of Canton, passed away Thursday evening. Ruth Ann was born in Wheeling, W.Va. to the late Maurice and Elgie (Morris) Hazlett. She was a member of Church the Savior United Methodist.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carnahan; and a brother, Charles "Jack" Hazlett. Ruth Ann is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathy Hazlett; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in Sunset Hills Burial Park. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes & Cremation Service

330-455-0349

Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
