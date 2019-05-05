|
|
Ruth Ann Carnahan
Age 92, of Canton, passed away Thursday evening. Ruth Ann was born in Wheeling, W.Va. to the late Maurice and Elgie (Morris) Hazlett. She was a member of Church the Savior United Methodist.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carnahan; and a brother, Charles "Jack" Hazlett. Ruth Ann is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathy Hazlett; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in Sunset Hills Burial Park. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes & Cremation Service
330-455-0349
Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019