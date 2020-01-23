|
Ruth Ann Ferraro
86, joined her eldest daughter, sister, and countless others she lost along the way for the big party in the sky, Tuesday morning. We are sure they are all making a lot of inappropriate jokes and causing all kinds of shenanigans. She was full of sass and mischief, and cured every ailment with food and Vicks VapoRub. To a lucky few she was Mom, to too many to count she was Grandma Ruthie. Everyone who met her loved her, she was kind beyond measure. She gave the best hugs, never being the first to let go- she could squeeze the breath out of a linebacker.
She leaves behind countless memories with those who will miss her terribly. Her daughters, Chris Ferraro DiMarzio and Amy Ferraro Castellano; grandchildren, Brandon and Elliott Bailey, Jeremiah Wise, and Britain and Landon Castellano; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Bailey, Shania, Carly, Shae, and Maverick Wise, and Grace Bailey
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society. Per Ruth's wishes cremation has taken place. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
