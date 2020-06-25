Ruth Ann Scheetzage 87, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Ruth was born Dec. 26, 1932 in East Canton, Ohio to the late James and Rose (Malatesta) Buccasso. Ruth was a graduate of McKinley High School and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She worked at Timken Mercy Medical Center, and retired from G.E. Capital. Ruth loved to cook, play Bingo, and spend time with her family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Bucasso; and sisters, Jean Voytko and Mary Novelli. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James L. Scheetz; children, Jon and Melanie Scheetz, Ted and Joni Scheetz, Jim and Amy Scheetz, and Diane and Dan Taray; grandchildren, Tiffany Stone, Julie Prato, Lindsay Meier, Matthew Scheetz, Ashley Basso, Abigail Scheetz, Ethan Scheetz, Daniel Taray, and Katie Taray; and 11 great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. NW, Canton. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30-10:30am Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Joyce, and staff of Aultman Hospice for all the care they provided to Ruth and her family.