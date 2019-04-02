Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
RUTH ANN TRAVERS

RUTH ANN TRAVERS Obituary
Ruth Ann (Kasner) Travers

1946-2019

73, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Canton on January 6, 1946 to the late Robert and Mildred Kasner. Ruth retired from Mobile Washing and Painting Company where she was secretary for over 30 years. She was the Apartment Manager for RK Properties and member of Central Baptist Church. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed painting, drawing and arts and crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Roberta Lockard. She leaves her children, Leland James Travers IV of Canton and Dawn Travers of Vacaville, Calf.; six grandchildren; loving companion of 43 years, Alex Zenedes; her brother, Robert (Debra) Kasner of Diamond Bar, Calf. and special friend, Tina Zenedes.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
