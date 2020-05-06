Ruth Ann (Morgan) Waltz "Together Again"
age 84, of Alliance, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Canterbury Villa. She was born Dec. 2, 1935 in Scranton, Pa., to Harry and Mary (Wilson) Morgan. Ruth attended Canton Lincoln High School and was a member of Alliance Friends Church.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Paul) Carter of Homeworth, Jerri (Joe) Rugani of Mechanicstown, David (Kathy) Waltz of Canton, Robert Havlin, of Alliance, and Bryan (Sandy) Havlin of Columbiana; daughter-in-law, Cindy Havlin of Brewster; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold William "Bill" Waltz, whom she married Sept. 16, 1971, and who died May 14, 2018; sister, Kathleen Downs; daughter and son-in-law, Laura (Paul) Johnston; daughter-in-law, Darlene Havlin; son, Ronald Havlin; granddaughter, Michelle Johnston; grandsons, James Paxson and Jeremy Havlin.
Private service will be held on Friday, May 8, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may call 11 a.m. – noon, on Friday. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are with Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.