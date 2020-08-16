Ruth Ann Winger



"Matthew 28:20, "And lo, I am with you always..."



Ruth Ann Winger passed away peacefully early Friday morning at the age of 95. A Canton resident and homemaker, Ruth Ann and her husband Brice raised four children and two grandchildren. Ruth Ann was a lifelong and deeply devoted servant of Jesus Christ. Faith and family were everything to her, and she was everything to her family.



Preceded in death by her husband, Brice R. Winger who died in 1988, sisters, Mary Day and Betty Varner, her mother, Catherine Robinson, father, Harley Robinson, granddaughter, Cindy Mather, and great granddaughters, Alyson and Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Mather. Survived by her four children, Nancy (Robert) Floom of Navarre, Harley "Dan" Winger of Alliance, Tom Winger of Alliance, Kathy (David) Roy of Hartville; nine grandchildren, Randy Floom of Canton, Tracy Touvell of North Canton, Rhonda Floom of Canton, Shelly Winger of Canton, Sherry Floom of Canton, Dan Winger of North Canton, Carrie Hensel of Navarre, Jason Swank of North Canton and Alisha Winger of Angelus Oaks, CA; ten great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.



Private services will be held at Schneeberger Funeral home. Ruth Ann will be laid to rest next to husband Brice at Sunset Hills Burial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store