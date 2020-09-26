Ruth C. Halter
99, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Ruth was born in Stark County on Nov. 19, 1920 to the late Clarence E. and Anna (Conter) Halter. She worked for the Hoover Company for almost 45 years until she retired. Ruth was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Eagles. Ruth loved to go bowling, golfing, playing bingo, taking walks in the park, and travelling the world with her many good friends.
Ruth is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her brothers, Martin, Glen, Carl, Paul, and Earl.
Calling hours will be held at Karl-Libby Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Monday at 1 p.m. with Father John Keehner officiating. Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Massillon. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's name to the Canton Christian Home at 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com
