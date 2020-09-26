1/1
Ruth C. Halter
1920 - 2020
Ruth C. Halter

99, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Ruth was born in Stark County on Nov. 19, 1920 to the late Clarence E. and Anna (Conter) Halter. She worked for the Hoover Company for almost 45 years until she retired. Ruth was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Eagles. Ruth loved to go bowling, golfing, playing bingo, taking walks in the park, and travelling the world with her many good friends.

Ruth is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her brothers, Martin, Glen, Carl, Paul, and Earl.

Calling hours will be held at Karl-Libby Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Monday at 1 p.m. with Father John Keehner officiating. Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Massillon. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's name to the Canton Christian Home at 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.


Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
