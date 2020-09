Ruth C. HalterCalling hours will be held at Karl-Libby Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Monday at 1 p.m. with Father John Keehner officiating. Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in Massillon. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's name to the Canton Christian Home at 2550 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com