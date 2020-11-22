Ruth E. Chapman
Together Again
92, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Ruth was born on November 4, 1928 in Jackson Township, the daughter of Jess J. & Helen (Sheridan) Rogers. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1948 graduate of Jackson High School. Ruth at one time had multiple pen pals that she loved writing to. She also enjoyed completing puzzle books. Ruth was a Girl Scout leader for many years and volunteered at Massillon Community Hospital.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chapman, Jr.; brother, Alan Rogers; and sisters, Margie Martin and Betty Renner.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Michael) Jenkins; sons, Richard A. Chapman, Robert L. (Kellie) Chapman III, Ronald R. (Cathi) Chapman, and Randall J. Chapman; grandchildren, Robert L. Chapman IV, and Madeline Chapman; and great-grandson, Paxton.
A private graveside service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve in Rittman, Ohio where she will be interred with her husband. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
