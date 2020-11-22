1/1
Ruth E. Chapman
Ruth E. Chapman

Together Again

92, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Ruth was born on November 4, 1928 in Jackson Township, the daughter of Jess J. & Helen (Sheridan) Rogers. She was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1948 graduate of Jackson High School. Ruth at one time had multiple pen pals that she loved writing to. She also enjoyed completing puzzle books. Ruth was a Girl Scout leader for many years and volunteered at Massillon Community Hospital.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chapman, Jr.; brother, Alan Rogers; and sisters, Margie Martin and Betty Renner.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Michael) Jenkins; sons, Richard A. Chapman, Robert L. (Kellie) Chapman III, Ronald R. (Cathi) Chapman, and Randall J. Chapman; grandchildren, Robert L. Chapman IV, and Madeline Chapman; and great-grandson, Paxton.

A private graveside service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve in Rittman, Ohio where she will be interred with her husband. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
