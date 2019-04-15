|
|
Ruth E. Engler
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Linda Bradley of First United Methodist Church will officiate and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences Tuesday evening, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made in care of the Massillon Woman's Club. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit
www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019