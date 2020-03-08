|
|
Ruth E. Kohl
age 95, passed away in her sleep Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Kohl. She received her RN degree in 1950 and after nearly 50 years of nursing, she retired from Timken Mercy Medical Center. She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-laws, Robert W. (Karen) Kohl, Thomas J. (Kathleen) Kohl; grandsons, Robert W. Kohl Jr., Thomas J. Kohl Jr., Michael B. Kohl; four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation and thanks to the Regency of Canton and The Laurels of Massillon for the exceptional care she was given over the past several years. To share a memory, send condolences, and read complete obituary, visit us at
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020