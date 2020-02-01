Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Ruth E. (Latimer) McInally


1924 - 2020
Ruth E. (Latimer) McInally Obituary
Ruth E. (Latimer) McInally

95, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Community. She was born in Canton on February 28, 1924 to the late Leroy and Alfaretta Latimer. Ruth was a 60 year member of First Baptist Church of Canton, where she sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Francis McInally Sr.; brother Leroy Latimer Jr. and sister Betty M. Pappas. She leaves her son John F. (Sandra K.) McInally Jr.; daughter Barbara Siguradsen; grandchildren, Kevin and Eric Siguradsen, Christopher (Joy) McInally and Deidre (Todd) Menth; great grandchildren, Danny, Jonathan, Russell, Trevor James, Kayla, Samuel and Jonathan and her sisters, Violet Haut and Catherine Butterfield.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020
