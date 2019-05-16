|
|
|
In Loving Memory of
Ruth E. Plummer
11/8/1927 - 5/16/2010
There is a bridge of memories, from here to Heaven above. That keeps you very close to us, it's called the "Bridge of Love." As time goes by without you, and the days turn into years. They hold a million memories, and a thousand silent tears. To us you were so special, what more is there to say. Except we wish with all our hearts that you were here today!
Love Forever, Your Husband, William, Children, Cheryl, Calvin, Cedric, Carmella, Grandchildren & Extended Family
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019
