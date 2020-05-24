Ruth E. "Betty" RufoAge 89, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Steubenville, she lived in Canton most of her life; graduated from McKinley High School and was a former photographer and model at Kobacher's Department Store. She was a member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Betty was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and her passion in life was her family and friends.Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Rufo; son, Michael Rufo Jr.; son-in-law, John Robinett; and a grandson. Survived by her daughters, Debbie Robinett of New Albany, Susan Rufo of Akron, granddaughter, Elizabeth (Virgil) Eckmeyer of Mogadore (who they raised), and stepdaughters, Sandy (Nick) Moldovan and Janet Chandler of Canton, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two sisters.A private Mass of Christian Burial was held with burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Hospice, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd, Suite 2A, New Albany, OH 43054. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)