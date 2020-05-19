Ruth E. Westlake
1924 - 2020
Ruth E. (Mertz) Westlake 1924-2020

Age 95, of Louisville, Ohio; loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1924 to Joseph and Lillian Mertz. Ruth retired from Molly Stark Hospital in 1990. She enjoyed playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bud"; and brothers, Robert and William Mertz. Ruth is survived by four children, Keith (Terri), Debra Givens, Susan George, and Steven (Anne); thirteen grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. Her family would like to express great appreciation to the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Mark, and all of the staff at St. Joseph Senior Living.

Private family viewing will be held at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. Condolences and special memories can be shared with her family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
MAY
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
