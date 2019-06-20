|
Ruth Eileen Kenny 1926-2019
Of Delray Beach, Fla. and formerly of Paris, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Delray Beach Medical Center, Delray Beach FL. Ruth was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on April 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Rachael Beatrice (Blazer) Day. Ruth worked as a Postmaster at the Paris and Minerva Post Offices. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees; president of the Canton Chapter and National Vice-President. She was also President of the State of Ohio Postmasters. Ruth was a long-time member of the Paris Israel Church where she was superintendent of Sunday Schools.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Terry (Louis) Pertile of Delray Beach Fla.; two daughters-in-law, Pam Kenny of Alliance and Linda Kenny of Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Alan (Julie) Kenny of Fisher, Ind., Todd (Heather) Kenny of Canton, Ga., Robert Kenny of Minerva, Julie Kenny of Aurora, Shanna (Chris) Moss Charron of Indianapolis, Ind., Courtney (Earl) Finley of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael (Tara) Kenny of Alliance, & Brande (Alayn) Gonzalez of Boca Raton, Fla.; twelve great grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, Jack, Payton, Lex, Aubrie, Devon, Tyler, Logan, Chase, Jadyn, Autumn; one great-great grandchild, Keimani; and a sister, Thelma Eblin of Columbus, formerly of Gallipolis. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L Kenny; two sons, Rodger Alan and Steven Michael Kenny; and brothers, Lawrence, Roy, George, Harley, Charles, Lee (Lebo), Frank, and Palmer.
Funeral services will be held at the Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Lamb of the Paris Israel Church officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Bartley Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the funeral service. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019