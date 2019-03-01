Ruth Elenor Cochran Cindea



Age 94, of Canton, passed away early Wednesday morning. In Ruth's younger years, she resided at the Fairmount Children's Home for five years. She was a 1942 graduate of McKinley High School and an avid fan and ticket holder of the McKinley Bulldogs, attending 75 consecutive McKinley-Massillon football games. She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church as well as a volunteer in the church office. Ruth also volunteered for AARP tax services. In her later years she resided at the Mayfield Manor.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years in 1997, Cornell Cindea; parents, Haud and Blanche Cochran; brother, Clifford and sister, Francis. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Mariol and Joan (Greg) Golladay both of Kensington, Ohio; grandsons, Kenneth (Leeann) Whaley, Jonathon (Melanie) Whaley, Anthony Mariol, Adam Mariol, Garett Golladay and fiancé, Ashley Ontiveros; three great grandsons and one great granddaughter.



Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday in the Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W. with Jane Fleischer, lay assistant with Crossroads UMC officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Second Chances for Animals Inc. PO Box 35906 Canton, Ohio 44720. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com



