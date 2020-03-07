|
Ruth E. Schumacher
89, of Massillon, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, late Thursday evening, March 5, 2020. Born in Massillon, June 2, 1930, a daughter to the late James and Lila (Gunsaullas) Hamlin, Sr., Ruth attended Jackson Memorial High School. A member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Massillon, she was a homemaker; a devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Ruth enjoyed camping, getting together with her girlfriends for cards and looking after her roses. She especially enjoyed occasions and activities that brought her whole family together. And she treasured the companionship of her beloved dog, "Snickers."
Predeceased by her parents; her son, Dean Romigh, Jr., infant grandson, Christian Howald; sisters, Rebecca Berry, Jane Barnhouse, Dorothy Buck and Betty Holding; brothers, Bill Hampton and Harry and Jim Hamlin; and step-son, Randal Schumacher; Ruth is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Arthur Schumacher; her daughters, Susan Murray, of Huron, Ohio, Ruth Ann (Tim) Lidderdale, of North Lawrence and Jane Howald, of Canal Fulton. Also surviving are ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Les Peine will officiate and a private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10:30 – 11:30 Monday morning in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020