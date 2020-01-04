Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
1917 - 2020
Ruth Gerber-Hall "Together Again"

age 102, passed away Thursday Jan. 2, 2020. She was born March 3, 1917 in Kermit, WV, a daughter of the late William and Minnie (Herbert) Jarrell, resided most of her life in Canton, and the last three years in the Atwood Lake region. She was a 1935 graduate of Canton Township High School. Ruth was a long-time member of Canton South Church of The Nazarene, where she took care of the nursery and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe E. Gerber on Nov. 26, 1994, and her second husband, Ivan Hall Sr., in 2004, a son, Richard Gerber, brother, Henry Jarrell, two sisters, Ruby Beach and Hazel Jarrell, and a daughter-in-law, Diana Gerber. She is survived by a daughter and two sons, Susan (Robert) Canel, Gary (Darlene) Gerber, and Timothy (Joyce) Gerber, a daughter-in-law, Sandy (David) English, a step-son, Ivan Hall, Jr., a step-daughter, Eleanor Glosser, and two sisters, Irene Jarrell and Thelma Mauter, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Cummings officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 p.m. The family wishes to give a special thank you to Hattie's House in Bolivar for the love and wonderful care they gave to Ruth.

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jan. 4, 2020
