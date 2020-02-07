|
Ruth H. Fahrni
93, of Massillon, passed away peacefully but quite unexpectedly, Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2020. Born in Navarre, May 2, 1926, a daughter to the late Joseph E. and Mary H. (Sterner) Putt, Ruth graduated from Massillon Washington High School with the Class of 1945. A loving wife and a devoted mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma, Ruth set her faith, her husband and her family at the center of her life. She and her family were and remain active members of Faith Community Fellowship. While her children were young, she was a Brownie and Cub Scout leader; weekends and summer vacation usually included camping and lots of time outdoors. Ruth later managed Everything Nice and Linnea's Cake and Candy Supplies. She taught cake and cookie decorating and candy making for nearly 20 years and did the cakes for each of her children's weddings. She and her late husband, Al, enjoyed traveling. They frequently visited Myrtle Beach and took bus trips with friends. Her social memberships included the Massillon Woman's Club, Froster's Cake Club and serving as a former president of AARP Chapter 2205. She and Al were members of the Swing-A-Ling Square Dance group. At church she belonged to the euchre club, the Isabella's and the Forever Young group.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert L. Fahrni; son, Donald L. Fahrni; brothers, William E. and Joseph H. Putt and brother, Donald who died in infancy. Ruth is survived by her children: Valerie (Walter) Pippin, of Liberty Center, Ohio, Gloria (John) Baker, of Massillon, Tammy (Darrell) Lawson, of Brewster and Terry (Sharon) Fahrni, of Massillon. Also surviving are her 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Mrs. Gloria A. DaGrossa, of Kettering, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Nancy E. Fahrni, also of Massillon and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Faith Community Fellowship. Pastor Michael Kager, Jr., will officiate and a private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences Sunday evening, February 9, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon and one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday morning in the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Faith Community Fellowship Building Fund. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2020