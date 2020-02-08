Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Community Fellowship
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Community Fellowship
RUTH H. FAHRNI


1926 - 2020
RUTH H. FAHRNI Obituary
Ruth H. Fahrni

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Faith Community Fellowship. Pastor Michael Kager, Jr., will officiate and a private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences Sunday evening, February 9, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon and one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday morning in the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Faith Community Fellowship Building Fund. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020
