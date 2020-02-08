|
|
Ruth H. Fahrni
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Faith Community Fellowship. Pastor Michael Kager, Jr., will officiate and a private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences Sunday evening, February 9, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon and one hour prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday morning in the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Faith Community Fellowship Building Fund. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2020