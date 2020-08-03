Ruth Jane (Frase) Yoder
91, left this world peacefully August 1, 2020 after a long and productive life. Born March 8, 1929 to the late William E. and Vera E. (Rindchen) Frase, she spent most of her growing up years as a country girl in Fairhope, Ohio. An unassuming beauty, she won the title of May Queen at Louisville High School in 1946 as well as the heart of her high school sweetheart, a young aviator by the name of Forest Yoder. She and Forest were married nearly 64 years. Ruth was a good mother and homemaker, but her life took a dramatic shift when she surrendered her heart & will to Jesus Christ, April 29, 1960. From that point forward, her personal focus in life was to lead others to Jesus. She wanted to make sure everybody with whom she came in contact knew how to prepare for the life to come. That passion made a difference in her family, her neighborhood, and her world. Although she served as a pastor's wife for many years, two particular experiences – a three-year missionary expedition with her husband and children to Ndola, Zambia in the 1960's and a 53-year weekly nursing home ministry in Louisville – informed her worldview and were constant points of reference. She leaves behind an abundant spiritual harvest.
In addition to her husband's passing in 2015, she was recently preceded in death by an older sister, Mary Ellen (Wolford). Surviving younger siblings, include Henry (Betty) Frase, Geraldine (Tom) Maley, David (Freda) Frase, and William (Beverly) Frase. Also surviving are children, Russ (Becky) Yoder of Wooster, Tim Yoder of Louisville, and Rebekah Yoder of Louisville; grandchildren, Tyler (Cathy) Yoder, Jessica (John) Tooley, Greg Stanley, Margot (Arlin) Steiner, Danae Stanley, and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and a brief graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, in Union Cemetery, 8787 Louisville St, Louisville, Ohio. Stier-Israel Funeral home of Louisville is handling arrangements for the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, Akron, Ohio, www.havenofrest.org
Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel 330-875-1414