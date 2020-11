Ruth L. (Jackson) FrederickFuneral services will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Inn at Belden Village. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721