Ruth L. (Jackson) Frederick
1919 - 2020
Ruth L. (Jackson) Frederick

101 years old of North Canton passed away Nov. 22, 2020. She was born in Samsonville, Jackson County, Ohio on June 27, 1919 to the late Harry and Dulcie (Dillon) Hollback. She married Gerald S. Jackson Aug. 31, 1946 (he passed away March 3, 1966) and June 15, 1991 she married William (Bill) Frederick (he passed away Oct. 16, 2010). Ruth had a love of quilting, gardening and all of her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Joyce Warner of Bolivar, Kay (Garry) Clevinger of North Canton; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mark) Martina, Ryan (Jennifer) Powell, and John Warner; great-grandchildren, Sean (Allison) Cooper, Tyler (Christa) Powell, Madelynn (Blake) Powell McFann; great-great-grandchildren, Calvin, Forest, Luna Ruth, Paytynn and Emory; twin sisters, Marcella Austin and Marjorie Furney. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Hollback Jr.; sister, Clara Mae Harris and grandson, Joseph (Joey) Cooper. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Inn for all of the wonderful, kind and loving care of our mother and grandmother.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Inn at Belden Village. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
